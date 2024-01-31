Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $249.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.90 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 74.68%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $43.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.83. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $28.98 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. TheStreet raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Articles

