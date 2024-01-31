Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Stock Position Raised by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 98.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AJG. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP William F. Ziebell sold 20,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $4,840,561.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,497,698.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,867 shares of company stock valued at $11,156,608. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AJG opened at $230.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.02. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $279.00 to $233.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $277.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

