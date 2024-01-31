Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Ark Restaurants from a b- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Price Performance
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 18th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $44.40 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 3.33% and a negative net margin of 3.21%.
Ark Restaurants Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is -45.18%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ark Restaurants
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Ark Restaurants during the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 137,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 39,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 6.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 36,811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
About Ark Restaurants
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ark Restaurants
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.