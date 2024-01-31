Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 155,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $255,201,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 106.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on XEL. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

XEL opened at $59.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.73 and a fifty-two week high of $71.96.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.80%.

About Xcel Energy

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.