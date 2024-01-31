Arizona State Retirement System Has $8.34 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in PG&E were worth $8,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of PG&E during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in PG&E by 725.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E during the second quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of PG&E in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 470.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PCG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of PG&E from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PG&E from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG stock opened at $16.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.05. PG&E Co. has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $18.32. The firm has a market cap of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.15.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

PG&E Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.