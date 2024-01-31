Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,800 shares, a drop of 13.4% from the December 31st total of 205,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 917,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARBK opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. Argo Blockchain has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $4.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average of $1.56.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Argo Blockchain will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.45 target price on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Argo Blockchain by 47.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 18,175 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Argo Blockchain by 632.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 89,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter worth approximately $657,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $72,000. 1.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Featured Stories

