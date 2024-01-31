Arcus Biosciences, Inc. to Post FY2028 Earnings of $1.83 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.83 for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arcus Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($4.09) per share.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.18. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 50.02% and a negative net margin of 244.17%. The firm had revenue of $32.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.90) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on RCUS. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RCUS

Arcus Biosciences Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $12.95 and a one year high of $25.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcus Biosciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $142,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 166,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Arcus Biosciences by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 59,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Arcus Biosciences

In other news, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 6,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $140,127.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,215,265 shares in the company, valued at $24,414,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert C. Goeltz II sold 2,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $562,421. 13.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Arcus Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT investigational monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.