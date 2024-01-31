Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Trading Down 3.4%

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.45 and last traded at $12.46. 354,897 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 679,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARCO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Arcos Dorados in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.30.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Arcos Dorados had a return on equity of 48.77% and a net margin of 4.31%. On average, analysts predict that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,962,867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $178,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435,111 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,821,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,167,000 after acquiring an additional 116,034 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,016 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,451,000 after acquiring an additional 399,336 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 170.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,582,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Arcos Dorados by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,932,557 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,252 shares during the last quarter. 36.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S.

