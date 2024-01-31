Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of above $6.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Up 1.9 %

ADM opened at $56.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 27.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Institutional Trading of Archer-Daniels-Midland

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.6% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 172,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,020,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,439.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 62,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,418 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,776,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,549 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

