Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Short Interest Down 7.3% in January

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 522,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Aquestive Therapeutics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.33 million. Research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aquestive Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $688,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,698,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 138,984 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 622.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 100,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 86,902 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 314.5% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AQST. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

