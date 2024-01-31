Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-6.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.3-21.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.67 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.550-6.050 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on APTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer restated an outperform rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.31.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.25. The stock had a trading volume of 383,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,874,291. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.12 and its 200 day moving average is $92.05. Aptiv has a 12-month low of $71.01 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Aptiv will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptiv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

