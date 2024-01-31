AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Stock Position Raised by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report) by 143.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,822 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $540,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,812,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 495.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC raised its stake in shares of AppLovin by 223.6% in the 3rd quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of APP traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $41.67. 551,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,943,203. The firm has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $11.69 and a 12 month high of $47.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. Equities analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on AppLovin from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Read Our Latest Report on APP

Insider Buying and Selling at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $12,857,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,425,886.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $12,857,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,425,886.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.