Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 2.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 11.8% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after purchasing an additional 160,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,991,062 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,449,796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.91. 1,813,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,292,804. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.61 and a 52-week high of $178.40. The firm has a market cap of $135.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.58.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 46.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.78%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.92.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

