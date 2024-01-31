Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2024

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLDFree Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Applied Digital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APLD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Applied Digital from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on APLD

Applied Digital Price Performance

APLD stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 4.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 5.4% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Applied Digital by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,798 shares of company stock valued at $442,614. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.