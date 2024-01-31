Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Applied Digital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 25th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Applied Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Digital’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on APLD. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Applied Digital in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Applied Digital in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Applied Digital from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

Applied Digital Price Performance

APLD stock opened at $5.40 on Monday. Applied Digital has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $11.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.02 million, a PE ratio of -15.43 and a beta of 4.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Digital

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 5.4% during the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Applied Digital by 15.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Applied Digital by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 10,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Applied Digital

In other Applied Digital news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.64, for a total value of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 238,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,798 shares of company stock valued at $442,614. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Digital

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Featured Articles

