APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Receives $44.83 Average Price Target from Brokerages

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.28.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on APA from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on APA from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Johnson Rice downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup downgraded APA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on APA from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

APA Trading Up 1.7 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in APA by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its stake in APA by 2,535.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APA stock opened at $32.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. APA has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. APA’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that APA will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

About APA

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

