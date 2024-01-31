Andrew Vaughan Buys 23,148 Shares of TR Property (LON:TRY) Stock

TR Property (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Vaughan acquired 23,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 324 ($4.12) per share, for a total transaction of £74,999.52 ($95,346.45).

TR Property Stock Performance

Shares of LON TRY traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 328 ($4.17). 332,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,941. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 323.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 296.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -183.30 and a beta of 0.93. TR Property has a 52-week low of GBX 252.95 ($3.22) and a 52-week high of GBX 348 ($4.42).

TR Property Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a GBX 5.65 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. TR Property’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -852.27%.

TR Property Company Profile

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

