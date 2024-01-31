Analysts Set AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Target Price at C$5.88

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOS shares. Pi Financial upgraded AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares downgraded AirBoss of America from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. National Bank Financial downgraded AirBoss of America from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC cut AirBoss of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$6.00 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

AirBoss of America Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$4.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$115.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.59. AirBoss of America has a 52-week low of C$3.65 and a 52-week high of C$11.41.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C($0.06). AirBoss of America had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of C$137.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.86 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 0.1472527 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AirBoss of America Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.44%.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

