AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Update

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPGGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AMPG opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 39,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

