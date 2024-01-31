AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG) Short Interest Update

AmpliTech Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

AmpliTech Group Stock Performance

AMPG opened at $2.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $1.90. AmpliTech Group has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $3.57.

AmpliTech Group (NASDAQ:AMPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.39 million during the quarter. AmpliTech Group had a negative net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AmpliTech Group

AmpliTech Group Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AmpliTech Group by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AmpliTech Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AmpliTech Group by 185.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 60,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 39,205 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in AmpliTech Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in AmpliTech Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

AmpliTech Group, Inc designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company's products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

