Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO) Sets New 12-Month High at $37.42

Shares of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DIVO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.42 and last traded at $37.33, with a volume of 25862 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.34.

Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.75.

Institutional Trading of Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIVO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 357.5% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000.

About Amplify YieldShares CWP Dividend & Option Income ETF

The Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Stock Covered Call index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that provides income by selecting stocks from the S&P 500 Index overlaid with a tactical call writing strategy. DIVO was launched on Dec 14, 2016 and is managed by Amplify.

