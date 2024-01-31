Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

NYSE:AP opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 million, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.72. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 5,733 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 12,851 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh during the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

Further Reading

