Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance
NYSE:AP opened at $2.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.67 million, a P/E ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.72. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $4.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $102.22 million for the quarter.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).
