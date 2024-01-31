Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $287.90.

Get Amgen alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amgen

Amgen Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $314.62 on Friday. Amgen has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $314.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $288.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. Amgen’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amgen will post 18.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 60.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total transaction of $2,728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.