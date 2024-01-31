Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 151,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 3.0% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 22,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.1 %

GJUN traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,664. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.60. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $32.39.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.