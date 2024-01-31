Americana Partners LLC Sells 2,275 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Steph & Co. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of American International Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American International Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $70.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average is $63.01. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.66 and a 52 week high of $71.07. The firm has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AIG. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American International Group from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Argus upgraded American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

