Americana Partners LLC Sells 1,201 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,754 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $5,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Field & Main Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107.3% during the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 114 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.04.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of LOW stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $215.96. 392,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,463,848. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.85 and a 1 year high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $214.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 54.56% and a net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $20.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

