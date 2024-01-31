Americana Partners LLC Lowers Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Americana Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 46.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,331 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SHY. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 20,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 5,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,629,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,927,984. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.48 and a 52-week high of $82.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.2597 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

