Americana Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 38.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 179,053 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $2,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 109,124.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,409,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,777,000 after acquiring an additional 46,367,119 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 38.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,415,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,880,244 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,389,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $157,456,000 after buying an additional 3,915,370 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,772,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,147,138 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,097 shares during the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline Price Performance

Shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock traded down $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 757,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,434. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $11.28 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. Analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.3175 dividend. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 79.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.04.

Insider Activity at Plains All American Pipeline

In related news, EVP Jeremy L. Goebel sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $545,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 279,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,350,294.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

(Free Report)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

