Americana Partners LLC Has $5.40 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $264,000. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% during the third quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,286,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 193,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,471,000 after acquiring an additional 79,533 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV remained flat at $100.71 during trading on Wednesday. 1,500,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,982,672. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.45. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.04 and a 1 year high of $100.74.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

