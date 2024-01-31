Americana Partners LLC Has $2.50 Million Stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Down 0.0 %

Veeva Systems stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $210.86. The stock had a trading volume of 114,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,023. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.52. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.21 and a 1 year high of $225.49.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.98 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total value of $260,004.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 910 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.72, for a total transaction of $186,295.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at $4,500,359.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $260,004.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,306.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,099 shares of company stock valued at $9,714,244. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

