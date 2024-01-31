Americana Partners LLC Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Americana Partners LLC raised its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $2,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Repligen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 443,088 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,455,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,046,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Repligen by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 4,228 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christine Gebski sold 3,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.13, for a total value of $557,328.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,787 shares in the company, valued at $4,235,431.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Repligen from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Repligen from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Repligen from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Repligen Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of RGEN stock traded down $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $192.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,753. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $110.45 and a 12-month high of $204.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.32, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.80.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. Repligen had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

