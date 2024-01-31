Americana Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Americana Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. SouthState Corp lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 737 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AIG. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised American International Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

American International Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE AIG traded up $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.61. The company had a trading volume of 622,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,304,959. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.01. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.66 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The stock has a market cap of $49.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.48, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $12.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

