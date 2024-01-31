Americana Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,248 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 97.7% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.48. The stock had a trading volume of 424,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $72.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.96 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 26.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the utilities provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.70%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONEOK

In other ONEOK news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $56,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OKE has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research raised ONEOK from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.64.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

