Americana Partners LLC Acquires 4,910 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Americana Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,629 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 2.2% of Americana Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Adobe during the first quarter valued at about $15,947,000. United Bank grew its holdings in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after acquiring an additional 91,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $499.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays raised Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $680.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $613.14.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 263 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $591.80, for a total transaction of $155,643.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,399,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 32,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.28, for a total value of $19,144,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,106,763.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,425 shares of company stock worth $26,431,673. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE traded down $14.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $613.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 598,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,333. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $318.60 and a one year high of $636.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.23 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $602.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $562.10.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The software company reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.14. Adobe had a return on equity of 38.30% and a net margin of 27.97%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

