Americana Partners LLC Acquires 12,048 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 610.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,048 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $196.52. 13,360,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,458,246. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $161.67 and a 52 week high of $205.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

