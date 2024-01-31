Americana Partners LLC Acquires 104,515 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Americana Partners LLC raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,521,304 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,515 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 4.5% of Americana Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Americana Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $41,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,571,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $169,611,000 after buying an additional 169,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 89,367 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 76.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 888,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $22,931,000 after purchasing an additional 385,008 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EPD. Raymond James cut their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,061,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,121,760. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $27.95. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.74.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.63%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

