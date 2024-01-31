American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Price Performance

NYSE ARL opened at $22.50 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27.

American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors

About American Realty Investors

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Realty Investors by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Realty Investors by 21.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Realty Investors by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

