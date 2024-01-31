American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
American Realty Investors Price Performance
NYSE ARL opened at $22.50 on Friday. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.69 and a 1 year high of $31.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 9.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.27.
American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. American Realty Investors had a negative return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 99.52%. The business had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of American Realty Investors
About American Realty Investors
American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than American Realty Investors
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Does UPS stock going down present an opportunity?
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- The truth behind Williams-Sonoma stock drop
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Is Airbnb a buy on fee increase, international growth?
Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.