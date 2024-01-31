Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ameren from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ameren from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameren from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $82.33.

Shares of AEE opened at $70.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Ameren has a fifty-two week low of $67.70 and a fifty-two week high of $91.18.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $116,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares in the company, valued at $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 218.2% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

