AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Short Interest Update

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, an increase of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 2,260,000 shares. Currently, 7.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 457,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Networks

In other news, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $201,573.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other AMC Networks news, Director Matthew Blank sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $954,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Kimberly Kelleher sold 13,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total value of $201,573.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 85,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,604,874 over the last ninety days. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in AMC Networks by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 383,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,204,000 after purchasing an additional 47,466 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 152.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $9.96 and a 52-week high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.31.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.54. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Further Reading

