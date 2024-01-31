Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) Short Interest Update

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,800 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the December 31st total of 931,200 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Altisource Portfolio Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 6th.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions Stock Up 1.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Shares of ASPS stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. Altisource Portfolio Solutions has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $7.55. The company has a market cap of $77.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASPS. UBS Group AG raised its position in Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 1,199.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions by 139.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions during the third quarter worth about $53,000. 29.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Altisource Portfolio Solutions

Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA operates as an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries in the United States and internationally. It provides property preservation and inspection services, payment management technologies, and a vendor management oversight software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform.

