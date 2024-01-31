Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target Raised to $170.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.99% from the company’s previous close.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.09.

Alphabet Trading Down 6.5 %

GOOGL traded down $9.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.68. 25,396,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,297,850. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.57. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $88.57 and a 1-year high of $153.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.77 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.40, for a total value of $31,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,979,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 189,439 shares of company stock worth $25,954,116. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

