Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $144.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,828,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,530,162. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $88.86 and a 52 week high of $155.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $26,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,184 shares in the company, valued at $954,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alphabet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $286,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 22,151 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.57.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

