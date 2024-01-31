Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.68 Million

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. In the last seven days, Alpha Finance Lab has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0947 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $94.66 million and approximately $1.68 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002516 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000053 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000549 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00021543 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005907 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

ALPHA is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

