Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $549,000 Position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 83,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Carrols Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $49,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Performance

TAST opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $512.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.83 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $9.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $475.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.38 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.50%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAST has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $9.55 target price (down from $10.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.55 price objective (down from $13.00) on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.87.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,412 shares in the company, valued at $613,145.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

