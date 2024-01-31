Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Takes $475,000 Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,761,113 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $49,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,700 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,767,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,693 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,382,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,668 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,296,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,436,267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $25,824,000 after purchasing an additional 616,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,787. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director David M. Demski purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,787. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Sponsel sold 2,500 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 555,280 shares in the company, valued at $8,329,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphatec Stock Performance

Shares of ATEC opened at $16.44 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphatec from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Alphatec in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on ATEC

Alphatec Profile

(Free Report)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.