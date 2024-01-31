Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Sells 13,349 Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 13,349 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,672,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth $7,135,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 49,465 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the third quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nutanix by 13.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 932,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,519,000 after buying an additional 111,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total transaction of $4,013,490.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 87,174 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $4,013,490.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,781,061.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Sangster sold 10,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $488,760.64. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,404.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,226 shares of company stock valued at $10,796,748 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of -71.49 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.74 and a 200 day moving average of $38.89. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.34 and a 12 month high of $57.53.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $511.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTNX. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nutanix from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.45.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

