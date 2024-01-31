Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,026 Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 178.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 9,975 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter valued at $829,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 221.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 71,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 49,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 115.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADUS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

ADUS opened at $88.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.30 and a 200-day moving average of $88.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $77.30 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.17 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 5.61%. Equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

