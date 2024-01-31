Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC cut its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 81,642.1% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,575,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,009,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,778 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 128.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,683,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193,727 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of DocuSign by 256.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,841,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of DocuSign from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.15.

NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.11 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The company has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 246.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.24.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $389,709.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,654.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,816,662.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,612 shares of company stock worth $7,869,435 in the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

