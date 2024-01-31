Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Invests $527,000 in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,178 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 16.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 6.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 35.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GBX opened at $46.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $50.76.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.94 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

In other news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBX. TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Greenbrier Companies from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

