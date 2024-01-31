Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $547,000 Stake in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) by 46.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,877 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,592 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 34.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $611,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,712,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.8% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 364,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,557,000 after purchasing an additional 26,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP bought a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the third quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

CUBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $51.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock opened at $54.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average of $42.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 1.67. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $2,124,922.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,826,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jay S. Sidhu sold 51,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $2,124,922.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,177,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,826,155.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jessie John Deano Velasquez sold 1,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $60,493.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,611.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,939 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,550. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

