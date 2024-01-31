Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Has $534,000 Holdings in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of uniQure worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of uniQure by 527.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 989,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 831,929 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of uniQure during the 3rd quarter worth $823,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of uniQure by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 59,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of uniQure by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 281,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 17,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get uniQure alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on QURE shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research report on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Mizuho downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

uniQure Trading Up 0.5 %

uniQure stock opened at $5.79 on Wednesday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.31. The company has a quick ratio of 9.88, a current ratio of 10.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a negative net margin of 204.17%. Equities research analysts predict that uniQure will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About uniQure

(Free Report)

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.