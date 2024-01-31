Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 28,075 Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after buying an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after buying an additional 744,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,467,000 after buying an additional 153,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after buying an additional 124,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xencor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after buying an additional 29,585 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XNCR has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Xencor from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

Insider Transactions at Xencor

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $941,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,549,603.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Xencor Stock Performance

XNCR opened at $19.36 on Wednesday. Xencor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.49 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.68.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $59.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.01 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 81.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 116.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xencor, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

